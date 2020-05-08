Football: Real's Luka Jovic suffers heel break

MADRID (AFP) - Real Madrid attacker Luka Jovic has fractured his right heel, the La Liga giants announced on Friday (May 8).

In a statement, Real said the 22-year-old's injury had been diagnosed during tests at the club's medical centre, but did not say how long they expect him to be out of action.

According to the Spanish media, the Serbia international picked up the injury while training at home shortly after returning to Spain from his home country at the start of the week.

Jovic caused controversy in March when he left for Serbia while Real were in quarantine after some of the club's basketball players tested positive for coronavirus. He subsequently explained that his test for the virus was negative.

He arrived at Real last summer from Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported fee of €60 million (S$92 million). Before the season was suspended owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, he had played 22 times for the capital city club in all competitions, scoring twice.