Football: Real's Benzema will miss Clasico against Barcelona because of injury

MADRID (REUTERS) - Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema will miss Sunday's (March 20) Clasico against Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu after suffering a calf injury, coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed.

Benzema, La Liga's top scorer, was absent from Real's Saturday training session in Madrid and will concentrate over the next two weeks on getting fit for next month's Champions League quarter-final matches against Chelsea.

"Benzema is still hurting and can't play on Sunday. He won't travel with France next week and will stay in Madrid to recover," Ancelotti told a news conference on Saturday, referring to the international break, when Benzema had been scheduled to join the France squad for friendlies against the Ivory Cost and South Africa.

"Benzema is a very important part of our team because he is the final link up front, finishing the entire team's effort very well.

"I'm not worried because we have two weeks to work on him getting fit. We have time to prepare him for the end of the season."

The striker was injured after grabbing an assist and two late goals as La Liga leaders Real defeated Mallorca 3-0 on Monday.

He scored a hat-trick in their 3-1, come-from-behind, last-16 Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain last week.

"I believe Benzema's injury happened at the right time," Ancelotti said.

"He is 34 years old and those type of problems can happen.

"If he was fit, he would have to travel with his national team, come back tired. Now he will stay here with us and get ready the proper way.

"Every time he came back from an injury he came back stronger. I'm counting on him to make the difference."

Real will host bitter rivals Barca on Sunday with the opportunity to strengthen their hold on the title race.

With 66 points from 28 games, Ancelotti's side have a 10-point advantage over second-place Sevilla and are 15 ahead of Barca in third.

With 10 matches to play, they are on a high and have a La Liga-Champions League double in their sights.