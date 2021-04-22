Football: Real Madrid's Valverde tests positive for coronavirus

Valverde in action (left) with Barcelona's Clement Lenglet on April 10, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
MADRID (REUTERS) - Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has tested positive for Covid-19, the La Liga club said on Wednesday (April 21).

Real said on Sunday that Valverde was self-isolating after coming into contact with a positive case, missing the 0-0 league draw with Getafe, and he has now tested positive himself.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan will miss Wednesday's game against Cadiz, as well this weekend's visit of Real Betis and next Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg against Chelsea.

 

