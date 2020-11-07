Football: Real Madrid say Casemiro, Hazard test positive for Covid-19

Casemiro and Eden Hazard (right) have tested positive for Covid-19.
MADRID (REUTERS) - Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro and forward Eden Hazard have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of their La Liga clash at Valencia, the Spanish champions said on Saturday (Nov 7).

"Our players Casemiro and Hazard have given positive results in the Covid-19 tests carried out on Friday morning," Real said in a statement.

The club said that all other first-team players and coaching staff, as well as the club employees who work directly with them, had returned negative tests.

Real defender Eder Militao had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week and was forced to miss Tuesday's 3-2 victory against Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Real, who are a point and place behind La Liga leaders Real Sociedad with a game in hand, face 13th-placed Valencia on Sunday.

