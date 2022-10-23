Football: Real Madrid open up six-point lead with 3-1 win over Sevilla

MADRID - Real Madrid’s Lucas Vazquez and Federico Valverde struck late goals to secure a 3-1 win against struggling Sevilla and a six-point lead at the top of LaLiga on Saturday.

Luka Modric put the champions ahead after five minutes, slotting a low Vinicius Jr cross into an empty net.

Real then dominated but wasted several opportunities and allowed Sevilla back into the game in the 54th when Erik Lamela ghosted behind the defence to equalise from close range.

However, Vinicius Jr shone again with a brilliant run into the middle before giving a short pass to Lucas Vazquez who scored with a precise shot from inside the box in the 79th.

Valverde wrapped up the win two minutes later with an unstoppable strike into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Real lead the standings on 31 points, six ahead of second-placed Barcelona who host Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Record six-times Europa League winners Sevilla have won only two matches in all competitions this season and are 14th on 10 points from 11 games, two above the relegation zone. REUTERS