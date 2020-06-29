Football: Real Madrid edge past Espanyol to go two clear of Barcelona

MADRID (AFP) - Karim Benzema delivered another moment of magic on Sunday (June 28) as Real Madrid took a two-point lead over Barcelona at the top of La Liga by beating bottom club Espanyol.

Benzema's volley against Valencia could be goal of the season and he might now have a claim to best assist too after his brilliant backheel teed up Casemiro to finish for a crucial 1-0 win.

Madrid's advantage in the table, coming after Barca's draw away at Celta Vigo on Saturday, is their biggest since February and puts them within sight of their second league title in eight years.