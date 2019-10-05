Football: Real Madrid deny suggestions Courtois suffered anxiety problem

BARCELONA (DPA) - Real Madrid issued a statement Friday (Oct 4) to deny reports in Spain that goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois had suffered anxiety problems in the Champions League draw with Club Brugge.

The club said: "At no stage has our player been diagnosed with an alleged anxiety attack and these reports are therefore completely false.

"Thibaut Courtois has been diagnosed and treated for an acute case of gastroenteritis with dehydration and electrolyte imbalance, which meant that he was unable to complete Tuesday night's game against Brugge.

"The player is currently responding well to treatment."

On Tuesday, Courtois was whistled by some of the club's supporters blaming him for two first half goals conceded.

He was taken off at half time with some reports suggesting he had been sick in the dressing room.

He missed training on Wednesday and Thursday and seems likely to miss out on Saturday's visit of Granada.

Several unsubstantiated reports in Spain on Thursday spoke of anxiety playing a part in problems he had at half-time in the Bernabeu.

But on Friday Courtois told Marca: "If you want to be Real Madrid goalkeeper you have to accept the pressure."

And Marca reported: "He (Courtois) has absolutely no problem with anxiety".

Marca also reported that Courtois had lost three kilos in a matter of hours because of the stomach problem suffered during the game on Tuesday.