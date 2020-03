MADRID (AFP) - Vinicius Junior and substitute Mariano Diaz scored second-half goals as Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2-0 in the Clasico on Sunday (March 1) to regain top spot from their arch rivals in La Liga.

Brazilian teenager Vinicius broke the deadlock on 71 minutes before Mariano added a second in stoppage time as Madrid rebounded from a midweek loss to Manchester City in the Champions League to move a point clear of Barca.