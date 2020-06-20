Football: Rashford takes knee with Man United and Tottenham stars

LONDON (AFP) - Marcus Rashford was among the Manchester United and Tottenham stars to take a knee to protest racial injustice as both sides got their Premier League campaigns back underway on Friday (June 19).

All four games of the Premier League's "Project Restart" have been preceded by players and staff taking a knee, while Black Lives Matter will replace names on the back of shirts for all matches this weekend.

Rashford has made waves for his power off the field this week with a campaign to provide vulnerable children with food vouchers forcing a British government U-turn.

The England international is making his first appearance since January after recovering from a long-term back injury.

Spurs were able to welcome back the fit-again Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Steven Bergwijn and Moussa Sissoko to the starting line-up.

Paul Pogba also returns from a prolonged ankle injury, but the Frenchman was left on the bench by United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.