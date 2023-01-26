Football: ‘Unstoppable’ Rashford stars as Man U beat Forest to close in on League Cup final

NOTTINGHAM - Marcus Rashford scored a dazzling solo goal as Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final on Wednesday to virtually book a place at Wembley next month.

The England man, enjoying a purple patch following the World Cup, netted his 18th goal of the season in the sixth minute to silence an expectant crowd at the City Ground.

New United loan signing Wout Weghorst scored his first goal for the club just before half-time to put the visitors in total control and Bruno Fernandes made it 3-0 late on.

“I’m happy with the performance, over 90 minutes we controlled the game,” United coach Erik ten Hag said. “There was one moment which could have changed the game and we have to be aware of that and improve.

“In this mood and with this spirit, he (Rashford) is unstoppable. He can be creative in the final third, to do something in the final third, some crazy stuff, fantasy and adventure.”

His men are hot favourites to reach Wembley as they seek to end their six-year trophy drought, with either Newcastle or Southampton lying in wait.

The second leg will take place at Old Trafford on Feb 1.

Ten Hag, in his first season at the club, has revitalised United, but will be desperate to win silverware to appease the hungry fans.

Brazil midfielder Casemiro was back in the United starting line-up after being suspended for Sunday’s 3-2 Premier League defeat at leaders Arsenal, which left United fourth in the table.

Forest, with new boy Danilo in the starting line-up, came into the match full of confidence after just one defeat in their past seven Premier League matches had lifted them to 13th in the table.

But the visitors took control immediately and opened the scoring in style.

Rashford picked up the ball in his own half and raced down the left, cutting into the box between Joe Worrall and Remo Freuler before beating Wayne Hennessey at his near post with a powerful left-footed shot.

Brazil winger Antony went close to making it 2-0 minutes later as United threatened to overwhelm the home team.

Forest, who have won the League Cup four times, thought they had equalised midway through the first half when Sam Surridge produced a fine finish after a rampaging run through the middle by Morgan Gibbs-White.