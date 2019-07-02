Football: Rashford signs new Manchester United deal

LONDON (XINHUA) - Manchester United confirmed on Monday (July 1) that England international Marcus Rashford has signed a new four-year contract, which includes the option for the club to extend it for a fifth year if they want.

The 21-year-old, who has already represented England 32 times, made his Manchester United debut in January 2016 and since then has played 184 times for the club, scoring 50 goals and providing 26 assists.

"Manchester United has been everything in my life since I arrived here at the age of seven. This club has shaped me, both as a player and as a person, so it is such a privilege every time I get the opportunity to wear the shirt," said Rashford on the club website.

"I want to thank (coach) Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) and his staff for everything they have done for me; they are the perfect group of coaches to learn from as I continue my development and look to push on to the next level."

"I will be giving everything I have to help get this club back to where it belongs and deliver the success that our fans deserve," he said.

Meanwhile Solskjaer said Rashford was "one of the most talented English players of his generation. He is an outstanding player; blessed with natural pace and energy".

He called the striker a "shining example of the talent that our Academy produces", and highlighted the youngster's understanding of "what it means to play for Manchester United".

"Despite being only 21 years old, Marcus already has great experience. He has a fantastic future ahead of him with the club and I am delighted that he has signed a new contract," concluded Solskjaer.