Football: Rashford can be world class if he improves his poaching, says Ferdinand

LONDON (REUTERS) - Manchester United's Marcus Rashford can become a "world class" forward if he sharpens his poacher's instincts in front of goal, former defender Rio Ferdinand has said.

Rashford scored a late winner in United's 2-1 Champions League group stage victory at Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday (Oct 20), repeating his heroics from 2019 when his winner sent Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side into the quarter-finals.

Ferdinand said Rashford, 22, can emulate United's all-time top scorer Wayne Rooney who similarly added poaching to his repertoire when he joined the club at a young age.

"I think this kid could definitely be world class if he keeps on improving," Ferdinand said of Rashford on BT Sport. "He needs to add a poacher's element, a couple of scruffy goals a season.

"Wayne Rooney, when he signed for Manchester United, scored outrageous goals. He didn't score the ugly goals but then he got that into his game.

"Marcus scores and creates fantastic goals as well. If he can get that ugly side... this kid can go on to be unbelievable."

Rashford had his best season with United last year when he scored 22 times in all competitions. He is the club's joint top scorer this season with four goals so far.