Football: Ranieri axed by Premier League strugglers Fulham

LONDON (AFP) - Claudio Ranieri's short, unsuccessful spell as manager of Premier League strugglers Fulham came to an end on Thursday (Feb 28), the club announced.

The 67-year-old Italian, who memorably guided Leicester City to the 2016 Premier League title, failed to ignite a revival in the club after he replaced the sacked Slavisa Jokanovic in November.

He was in charge for just 16 league games but won only three, and Wednesday's defeat to Southampton left them second from bottom, 10 points adrift of safety with 10 matches remaining.

"Following our discussion this afternoon, Claudio Ranieri agreed to my decision that a change was in the best interest of everyone," said Fulham chairman Shahid Khan in a statement.