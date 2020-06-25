Football: Ramos free-kick sends Madrid back to top of La Liga

MADRID (AFP) - Sergio Ramos' sensational free-kick helped Real Madrid move back above Barcelona to the top of La Liga as they defeated Real Mallorca 2-0 on Wednesday (June 24).

Ramos brushed aside Gareth Bale to take the shot and justified his claim with a curling strike into the top corner after 19-year-old Vinicius Junior had put Madrid in front in the first half.

Madrid's victory at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium means they are level again on points with Barcelona but sit above their title rivals in the table due to a superior record head to head.