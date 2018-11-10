Football: Raheem Sterling commits to Man City with new 2023 deal

LONDON (AFP) - Raheem Sterling has committed his long-term future to Manchester City after signing a three-year contract extension with the Premier League champions on Friday (Nov 9).

Sterling had been in negotiations with City for several months and the England winger has finally agreed the bumper new deal after being linked with a move to Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old is now tied to City until 2023, with reports earlier this month claiming his extended contract would be worth £300,000 (S$530,000) a week, making him England's best paid player.