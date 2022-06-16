Football: Qatar alters World Cup app that treated Taiwan as part of China

DOHA (BLOOMBERG, AFP, REUTERS) - Organisers of November's football World Cup in Qatar appeared to give in to outrage from Taiwanese officials and altered a ticketing system that had identified Taiwanese attendees as hailing from China.

Taipei's ire was sparked by Qatar's launch this week of its Hayya card app, which aims to facilitate football fans' access to the country and games.

In the initial version of the app, there was no option for fans from Taiwan, which has no diplomatic relations with Qatar, to register for their Hayya card.

As of Wednesday, Taiwan was listed in the dropdown menu of nationalities as "Taiwan, Province of China". By later in the day, it was listed only as "Taiwan".

However, a separate section of the app where users are requested to enter where they currently live continued to include "Taiwan, Province of China".

Hayya programme chief Saeed al-Kuwari told reporters he "believed" the card system would list China for the nationality of Taiwanese passport holders.

He said fans should follow the country designation provided when the application reads the fan's passport, rather than try to select a nationality.

Organisers have insisted that all nationalities will be welcomed to the tournament.

Qatar's World Cup organising committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg.

Taiwan, which has never fielded a team at the World Cup, said that identifying its citizens as Chinese "belittles our country".

It asked the organisers to fix the issue immediately to "respect the rights and dignity of Taiwanese fans who plan to go and watch the games," Joanne Ou, the spokesman for Taiwan's Foreign Ministry, said via text message.

"This unfriendly move by the organisers against Taiwan not only shifts the focus away from the game, but will also face international judgement and blame, which negatively affects the development of international competitions," she said.

The app has landed the World Cup organisers in the middle of one of the world's most sensitive geopolitical disputes. While Beijing claims the island as part of its territory, democratically-ruled Taiwan rejects being a part of the People's Republic of China. Taiwan's government asserts it is a de facto independent country awaiting wider international recognition.