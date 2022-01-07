Football: PSG's Di Maria, Draxler test positive for Covid-19

PARIS (REUTERS) - Paris St Germain winger Angel di Maria and midfielder Julian Draxler have tested positive for Covid-19, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday (Jan 6).

Argentina international Di Maria has three goals and five assists in 16 games in all competitions for PSG this season, while Germany's Draxler has two goals and two assists in 14 games.

PSG said in a statement the pair returned positive results on Thursday morning and have been placed under isolation.

France reported 261,481 new confirmed Covid-19 infections on Thursday, less than the record of more than 332,000 on Wednesday, but the seven-day moving average of new cases rose well above 200,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

PSG are top of the Ligue 1 standings on 46 points after 19 matches, 13 points above second-placed Nice.

They are due to visit mid-table Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday.

