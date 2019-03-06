Football: PSG to make late call on Cavani fitness for Man United tie

Paris St Germain's Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria during training.
Paris St Germain's Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria during training.PHOTO: REUTERS
PARIS (AFP) - Paris Saint-Germain will make a last-minute decision on the fitness of Edinson Cavani for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester United, coach Thomas Tuchel said on Tuesday (March 5).

"He has taken a full part in the last two training sessions with us, but we will decide tomorrow (Wednesday) after training," Tuchel said at his eve-of-game press conference.

"We will wait to see how he responds, so there will be a final decision in the morning."

The Uruguayan striker has not played since injuring a tendon in his hip while scoring a penalty during a Ligue 1 game against Bordeaux on Feb 9, just before the first leg against United, which PSG won 2-0.

Neymar remains on the sidelines for the French champions, with the Brazilian not expected back from a metatarsal injury for around a month.

