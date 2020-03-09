Football: PSG vs Borussia Dortmund match to take place behind closed doors

PARIS (REUTERS, AFP) - This week's Champions League soccer clash between Paris Saint Germain and Borussia Dortmund will take place behind closed doors due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, said the Paris police authority on Monday (March 9).

The game at Paris' Parc des Princes stadium this Wednesday will see PSG go into the second-leg having lost the first tie in Dortmund 2-1.

France, with more than 1,100 cases and 19 deaths, has banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people to try and slow the spread of Covid-19, the country’s health minister said.

PSG's Ligue 1 match at Strasbourg on Saturday had already been postponed due to the extent of the outbreak in the Alsace region of eastern France.

The region of North Rhine Westphalia, where Dortmund is situated, has been the worst hit region in Germany, with close to 500 confirmed infections, according to official data.