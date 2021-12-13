Football: PSG to face Real instead of United in Champions League last 16 after redraw farce

NYON, SWITZERLAND (REUTERS, AFP) - Paris Saint-Germain will play Real Madrid while Liverpool take on Inter Milan in two of the standout ties in the last 16 of the Champions League, after an embarrassed Uefa was forced to redo Monday's (Dec 13) draw following a "technical problem".

PSG had initially been paired together with Manchester United but the reworked draw sees them play Real while the Old Trafford side will face Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.

The other redrawn clashes are Bayern Munich v RB Salzburg, Manchester City v Sporting Lisbon, Ajax Amsterdam v Benfica and Juventus v Villarreal.

One match was unchanged though - Chelsea v Lille.

The Blues appeared to benefit from the original, flawed process when they were paired with the French champions, probably their weakest potential opponent, after qualifying for the last 16 in second place in their group.

The first legs are scheduled to take place on Feb 15-16 and Feb 22-23, while the second legs will be played on March 8-9 and March 15-16.

PSG’s initial match-up against United was a highly anticipated battle between the competition’s two top goalscorers.

The pair have won 12 of the last 13 Ballon d’Or awards for player of the year – with Messi leading 7-5 after victory in 2021.

Instead, the Argentinian will now face a familiar opponent in Real, against whom he has scored 26 times in all competitions when he was at Barcelona.

Real had also attempted to prise French forward Kylian Mbappe from PSG in the close season but ultimately failed after the Ligue 1 side rejected their bids.

Portugal's Ronaldo, meanwhile, will relish a tie against Atletico having scored 25 goals against them for Real and Juventus.

Liverpool take on Inter with another trip to the San Siro after Jurgen Klopp’s side beat AC Milan twice in the group stage.

Uefa also experienced technical issues while conducting the third-tier Conference League draw later.

The original Champions League draw three hours earlier was declared void due to a technical error and had to be "entirely redone" after an embarrassing glitch left clubs angry.

The problem was made evident when United's name was drawn to face Villarreal, despite the fact the two clubs could not have played one another having been in the same group.

City were drawn to play the Spanish side, but the ball containing United's name did not then appear to be replaced correctly and so they were not included as possible opponents for Atletico in the next tie.

United, meanwhile, were eventually drawn to play PSG, meaning the mouthwatering prospect of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo going up against each other again.

However, with the whole draw compromised, a red-faced Uefa was left with little choice but to start again from scratch.

The mess-up comes at a bad time for the European game's governing body, at the end of a year in which relations with some of the continent's biggest clubs were soured by the botched attempt at a breakaway 12-team Super League.

In the second-tier Europa League, Barcelona will play Napoli in the knockout round play-off, marking a face-off between the former clubs of the late legend Diego Maradona.

Barcelona, who crashed out of the Champions League after finishing third in their group, will host Napoli in the first leg on Feb 17 before playing away a week later.

Barcelona’s fellow La Liga team Sevilla will face Croatia’s Dinamo Zagreb, while Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund will play against Scottish champions Rangers.

RB Leipzig will face Real Sociedad, Zenit St Petersburg will play Real Betis, while Moldovan minnows Sheriff Tiraspol were drawn against Sporting Braga.

Italian side Atalanta will take on Greek club Olympiakos Piraeus and Porto will face Lazio.

The winners of the eight ties will join the eight Europa League group winners in the last 16, the draw for which will be held on Feb 25.

In the third-tier Europa Conference League, English Premier League club Leicester City will face Danish side Randers and Scottish club Celtic will take on Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt in the knockout play-off round.

Austrian club Rapid Vienna will face either England’s Tottenham Hotspur or Dutch team Vitesse Arnhem, depending on which one of the two teams advance.

Tottenham’s further participation in the competition is yet to be decided by Uefa after their game against Stade Rennais was called off due to Covid-19 cases in the club. Uefa has said the game cannot be rescheduled.

Vitesse are currently second in Group G on 10 points after playing all six games, while Tottenham are third on seven points after five matches.

Among other ties, French club Olympique de Marseille will face Azeri side Qarabag, Dutch team PSV Eindhoven will take on Israeli club Maccabi Tel-Aviv and Turkey’s Fenerbahce will play Czech side Slavia Prague.

Denmark’s Midtjylland were drawn against Greek side Paok, while Sparta Prague will face Serbian club Partizan Belgrade.