Football: PSG quartet get taste of Singapore culture and cuisine while engaging fans

Paris Saint-Germain footballers in town for the International Champions Cup took time off training to discover Singapore and experience local culture while connecting with fans,

Among other activities, Adrien Rabiot, Timothy Weah, Julian Draxler and Christopher Nkunku tried their hand at teh tarik as well as making prata. They then took a trishaw ride, played a friendly match with fans and the media, before taking a cruise down the Singapore River and signing autographs.

Sebastien Wasels, managing director of Paris Saint-Germain Asia Pacific, which is headquartered in the Republic, said: "The Discover Singapore initiative is the first of many such activities which we look forward to hosting in this part of the world."

The French champions play Arsenal on Saturday (July 28) and Atletico Madrid on Monday (July 30) at the National Stadium. They face French Ligue 1 runners-up Monaco in the Trophée des Champions next Saturday (Aug 4) in Shenzhen, China.