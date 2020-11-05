Football: PSG coach Tuchel dismisses speculation over future after Champions League loss to Leipzig

LEIPZIG (AFP) - Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel waved away questions over his future after a 2-1 defeat at RB Leipzig on Wednesday (Nov 4) dealt a major blow to the Champions League aspirations of last season's runners-up.

Emil Forsberg's second-half penalty gave Leipzig victory in their Group H clash after Christopher Nkunku cancelled out Angel di Maria's opener.

Di Maria crucially missed a penalty which would have put the French champions 2-0 up despite them coming to Germany without both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe due to injury, and they ended this game with nine men after the late sendings-off of Idrissa Gana Gueye and Presnel Kimpembe.

It is a damaging defeat for PSG, who beat Leipzig 3-0 in the semi-finals of last season's competition in Lisbon in August.

Less than three months after leading the Qatar-owned club to the final for the first time, Tuchel has overseen a poor start to this season's group stage and speculation is growing that he might not even last until the end of the season when his contract expires.

When asked by French broadcaster RMC Sport if he felt his position was under threat amid reports he does not see eye to eye with sporting director Leonardo, Tuchel replied simply "no".

PSG have reached the knockout stages in each of the last eight seasons, but their prospects of advancing from a difficult group have not been helped by injuries and now they have lost two group games for the first time in the Qatar era.

This defeat further blows open Group H after Istanbul Basaksehir stunned Manchester United earlier, winning their clash 2-1 in Turkey.

Leipzig, who lost 5-0 at Old Trafford last week, are level with United on six points at the halfway stage, with PSG and Basaksehir on three points.

As well as the two most expensive players in the world, Tuchel is missing other key elements of his squad in Marco Verratti, Juan Bernat, Mauro Icardi and Julian Draxler.

Nevertheless they went ahead when Di Maria ran through to open the scoring in the sixth minute after Moise Kean intercepted a Dayot Upamecano back-pass.

France defender Upamecano was then penalised for handball in the box but Di Maria's 16th-minute spot-kick was saved by Peter Gulacsi.

Di Maria and Kean both had goals disallowed for offside before Leipzig equalised with three minutes of the first half remaining thanks to a former PSG player.

Nkunku, who joined Leipzig last year, controlled Angelino's pass 20 metres from goal and picked his spot low into the left corner.

Forsberg's 57th-minute spot-kick then put Leipzig ahead after a Kimpembe handball, and PSG capitulated after that.

Gueye and Kimpembe both picked up second bookings to leave PSG with nine men at the end and without two more players due to suspension for their rematch with Leipzig on Nov 24.