Football: PSG beat Lyon on penalties in French League Cup final

Pablo Sarabia of Paris Saint Germain in action on July 31, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
PARIS (AFP) - Paris Saint-Germain completed another domestic treble by beating Lyon 6-5 on penalties after Friday's (July 31) French League Cup final finished 0-0 at the end of extra time.

Pablo Sarabia scored the decisive spot-kick in sudden death in the shoot-out after Keylor Navas had saved from Lyon's Bertrand Traore.

PSG won the delayed French Cup last weekend. They were awarded the Ligue 1 title by virtue of being top when the season was ended in April with 10 rounds of matches unplayed because of the coronavirus crisis.

