Football: Proud Pochettino demands consistency from title-chasing Spurs

LONDON (AFP) - Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says his players need to be consistent if they are to win the Premier League title after outclassing Cardiff City on Tuesday (Jan 1).

Goals by Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Korean star Son Heung-min inside the opening half hour saw Spurs beat the Welsh side 3-0, leapfrog Manchester City into second spot and go six points behind leaders Liverpool.

City host Liverpool on Thursday but Pochettino was keener to focus on what his team can do to deliver the London club's first league title since 1961.

"I don't want to see the table. Of course we are in a good position," he told Sky Sports.

"We need to be consistent. You must be consistent during the whole season."

Pochettino, who remains the bookmaker's favourite to get the full-time job at Manchester United, said the overall performance of his team had delighted him after Saturday's damaging 3-1 home defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"I'm very pleased, the one thing I need to say is we suffered without rest between the games and therefore from the players it was magnificent," said the 46-year-old Argentinian.

"They deserve full credit. It was a very tough period for us."

Pochettino, who despite garnering credit for developing young players is yet to win a trophy in his managerial career, says he will be able to fill the large gap that will be left with Son leaving for Asian Cup duty.

"That is football, we knew it would happen," said Pochettino.

"He will go with his national team but we have players and football is about the squad and surely we will find the solution."

Eriksen said the victory had eased the pressure on Spurs in terms of the title race.

"We put pressure on everyone and took pressure off ourselves. It'll be back on for the next game," the Dane told Sky Sports.

"It felt like we were 18 points behind but we're not far off."