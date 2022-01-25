Football: Premier League reports fourth straight weekly fall in virus cases

(REUTERS) - The Premier League said on Monday (Jan 24) it had reported 16 new infections of Covid-19 in the previous week, continuing a downward trend in the number of positive cases for a fourth week.

The league recorded 33, 72 and 94 cases in the last three reports, while there were 103 positives, a weekly record, between Dec 20 and Dec 26.

"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday Jan 17 and Sunday Jan 23, 6,221 Covid-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 16 new positive cases," it said in a statement.

A total of 22 fixtures have been postponed since last month due to Covid-19 outbreaks at various clubs.

Burnley's home game against Watford on Jan 18 was the last Premier League tie to be postponed due to Covid-19, with a string of cases leaving the Burnley squad depleted.

That match was pushed back for a second time, after having been rearranged from December, when Watford had an outbreak of Covid-19 in their squad.