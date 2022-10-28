Football: Potter not expecting a warm Brighton welcome

LONDON – Chelsea manager Graham Potter still lives in the Brighton area, but he is not on friendly terms with his neighbours. He also does not expect Brighton & Hove Albion fans to give him a warm reception when the Blues make the trip to the city for their Premier League clash on Saturday.

Nine games into the Chelsea job, he remains unbeaten and will be aiming to extend that streak to double figures when he returns to face his former club. The 47-year-old admitted that taking up the job at Stamford Bridge was one he could not refuse.

“Sometimes life throws you an opportunity and you have to take them,” he said on Friday. “Timing wasn’t great for anybody and sometimes that happens. The decision to work here was too good to turn down. I don’t have expectations of the (Brighton) crowd, most people I’ve spoken to from Brighton have been supportive (of my decision) but I’m not naive, that’s not universal.”

When asked about his commute to Brighton and if there had been any hostility with his neighbours, he added: “No, because I don’t really socialise that much. I go from here to home. It’s a boring life so no problem.”

Potter, whom Brighton lured from Swansea City in 2019, took over at Stamford Bridge in September after Thomas Tuchel’s sacking. While Chelsea have not been spectacular since his arrival, he has taken little time to get his message across.

Still, successive draws in their last two Premier League fixtures – away to Brentford and at home to Manchester United, games in which they struggled to create chances – leave them fifth in the table.

Victory in Salzburg on Tuesday meant Chelsea reached the last 16 of the Champions League, but Potter will be anxious to get back to winning ways in the league with the race for top-four places hotting up.

“We all want to win. Both (Chelsea and Brighton) are under pressure because it’s a Premier League game both of us want to win. I know the quality of the team, it’s a difficult game for us.”

Potter said that Kalidou Koulibaly and Mateo Kovacic are doubts for the game, while N’Golo Kante, Reece James and Wesley Fofana will not play again until after the World Cup at least.

The Englishman had his critics at Brighton, but the majority of the club’s fans viewed his time positively. The club’s form since he left suggests he is being sorely missed.

Brighton are winless in five Premier League games under Italian Roberto de Zerbi, and they have scored just once in their last four games since a thrilling 3-3 draw at Liverpool.

The omens are not good for de Zerbi breaking that sequence as Brighton have never beaten Chelsea in the Premier League, losing six and drawing four, and have actually only ever beaten them once in their history, an FA Cup tie in 1933.

De Zerbi’s side, who are in ninth place, impressed in a 3-1 loss to Manchester City last weekend though, and defender Joel Veltman – who is a doubt for this game alongside Adam Lallana – says Brighton fans should not be too despondent.

“There are still things to work on but we are making progress all the time and we will get there,” he said.

“Last Saturday, against one of the best sides in Europe we showed a lot of courage to play through their lines and we created chances. We did well out of possession and were compact.” REUTERS