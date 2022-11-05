Football: Potter happy with his Chelsea start but insists team can still improve

LONDON – Chelsea manager Graham Potter has had time to sit down and reflect on his first two months in the job, but refused to say if the Blues can finish in the Premier League’s top four this season.

After a good start to his reign since he replaced the sacked Thomas Tuchel, his side have fallen off slightly, and are winless in their last three league games – 0-0 draw at Brentford, 1-1 home stalemate with Manchester United, and a 4-1 away loss to Potter’s former club Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend. They are three points behind fourth-placed Newcastle.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s blockbuster clash with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge, the Chelsea boss looked back on his first 11 games in charge in all competitions. He said: “Objectively it’s been seven wins, three draws and a defeat. There’s been a lot of games in a short space of time, so actual training time has been very limited.

“We’re getting to know the players all the time and I’m really happy with the response of the group. Performance wise we can do more and improve. But at the same time, when you look at the mess of the fixtures and the injuries, we’ve done ok.

“(Top four) it is whether the glass is half full or empty. We know the noise and we were disappointed at the weekend because we didn’t play well. There was a good performance against Zagreb (2-1 win the Champions League) and we have to take that into Arsenal. It’s a tough game but an exciting game. It’s a London derby and anything can happen. We want to be positive.”

Despite their poor form of late, Chelsea are unbeaten in 12 straight matches at home in all competitions. Arsenal have dropped five points this season, and all have come on the road. However, the Gunners have conceded only four goals on their travels, which is the best record in the English top flight so far.

Potter also expects his players to put their bodies on the line in the run-up to the World Cup despite injury concerns after Ben Chilwell joined the growing list of stars facing potential heartbreak.

The left-back appears unlikely to make the England squad for Qatar after a hamstring injury in the Champions League clash with Dinamo on Wednesday.

“It’s very difficult to play Premier League football, or Champions League football, and go at it half-hearted,” Potter said. “That’s pretty much impossible, then at the same time you know there’s a World Cup a couple of weeks away, so that’s a tricky position for everybody.”

Other players out injured are Wesley Fofana, Reece James and N’Golo Kante, while goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is also ruled out.

For Mikel Arteta, there was relief for Arsenal and England when it was revealed that Bukayo Saka has shrugged off an ankle injury he suffered in a 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest last weekend, which sparked fears for his World Cup chances.

The Gunners will miss Emile Smith Rowe, who scored in the team’s last two wins at Stamford Bridge, after a groin injury. Takehiro Tomiyasu is also a major doubt after picking up a muscle issue in the midweek 1-0 Europa League win over FC Zurich. REUTERS, AFP