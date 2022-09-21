Football: Poland skipper Lewandowski will wear Ukraine captain's armband in Qatar

WARSAW (AFP) - Robert Lewandowski will wear both the Polish and Ukrainian captain's armbands at the World Cup in Qatar.

Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko presented the Barcelona star with the symbolic blue and yellow armband on Tuesday at the Polish national stadium in Warsaw.

"Thank you" Shevchenko, tweeted Lewandowski on Tuesday.

"It was a pleasure to meet you! It will be an honour for me to carry this captains armband in the colours of Ukraine to the World Cup."

While Poland qualified for the World Cup by beating Sweden in a playoff in March, Ukraine fell to Wales in the last European qualifier in June.

"The whole country is affected by the war, everyone is in danger," Shevchenko told Polish media.

"And at the same time, everyone is working and doing what they can to contribute and help others, to support the country. Soccer players are no exception.

"This is also a message to the world - we are fighting, we are still alive and we will never give up."

In Qatar, Poland will face Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Mexico in Group C.

