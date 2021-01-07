Football: Pochettino gets off to underwhelming start at PSG with St Etienne draw

PARIS (REUTERS) - Paris St Germain were held to a 1-1 Ligue 1 draw at St Etienne in new coach Mauricio Pochettino's first game in charge on Wednesday (Jan 6) as the French champions failed to make their ball possession count.

Moise Kean cancelled out Romain Hamouma's opener in the first half but PSG were unable to find the net again as they let Olympique Lyonnais, who beat RC Lens 3-2, open up a three-point lead at the top of the table.

PSG however moved up to second on 36 points from 18 games, leapfrogging Lille on goal difference after the northeners slumped to a 2-1 defeat at home against Angers.

Elsewhere, former France coach Raymond Domenech returned to the bench with Nantes, 10 years after Les Bleus were knocked out of the 2010 World Cup first round in embarrassing fashion, with the Canaries held to a 0-0 home draw against fourth-placed Stade Rennais.