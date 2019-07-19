Football: Pochettino considered walking away from Spurs but is now focused on helping club bounce back

SINGAPORE - For Tottenham Hotspur fans, the 2-0 defeat by Liverpool in the Champions League final in June was heartbreaking, and a moment to forget.

Turns out, it is also the reason Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino decided to stay at the helm of the north London side, who are in Singapore for the International Champions Cup. The London outfit will meet Italian champions Juventus on Sunday. The other match will feature Manchester United against Inter Milan on Saturday.

In his first pre-season first press conference, at the National Stadium on Friday (July 19), the Argentinian revealed he had considered leaving Spurs but decided against it because he wanted to help the club rebound from the gutwrenching loss.

Said Pochettino: "If it was a different result in the final, you are thinking, 'Maybe it's a moment to step out of the club or give the club possibility to (embark on) a new chapter with new coaching staff.'

"But after the final... To finish like this; I am not a person who avoids facing the problems or difficult situations. I love a massive challenge.

"And to rebuild now the mentality, that it's possible to next season repeat a similar season, that excites me and motivates me a lot."

The 47-year-old said that he might have left had Spurs lifted the Champions League trophy, citing how "when you touch glory, sometimes you behave different, feel different, or your challenges become different".

Related Story Football: Nothing too early for Spurs fans as they welcome their heroes to Singapore

At the turn of the year, Pochettino had been strongly linked with moves to clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester United, who had just sacked their respective managers. Real have since re-hired Zinedine Zidane, while United gave former player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the job permanently, after a bright initial start as caretaker.

Pochettino, however, reiterated how proud he was of the progress Spurs had made since he arrived at the club in 2014, and said he was eager to lead it into "a new era".

When ask about whether Liverpool's rise in the last three seasons into genuine title contenders could inspire Spurs to similar growth, he replied: "We were in the last few years in a totally different world to Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal or Chelsea.

"We cannot forget we came from a period where the priority was to build our stadium and our training ground.

"And to play (home game) for more than two seasons at Wembley - last season we played at three different stadiums - the question is a little bit unfair (to compare).

"Maybe people can use Tottenham as inspiration."