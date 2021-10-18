Football: Play resumes at Newcastle v Tottenham match after fan collapses

LONDON (REUTERS) - Newcastle United’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park on Sunday was suspended for several minutes after a fan collapsed in the crowd, but then resumed.

Spurs were leading 2-1 in the 41st minute when referee Andre Marriner halted the match after players brought the medical emergency in the crowd to his attention.

Spurs midfielder Eric Dier motioned for a defibrillator to be brought over.

After a brief wait, Marriner took the players off the pitch.

Play resumed with seven minutes of stoppage time, and Spurs scored almost immediately when Son Heung-min converted from close range.

Newcastle said the supporter’s condition had been stabilised and they were on their way to hospital.