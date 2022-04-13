Football: Platini and Blatter fraud trial set for June in Switzerland

Former Uefa chief Michel Platini and former Fifa president Sepp Blatter are to be questioned one last time before the investigation is concluded. PHOTO: AFP
LAUSANNE (AFP) - Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter and former Uefa chief Michel Platini will appear before Swiss prosecutors on charges of fraud between June 8-22, the criminal court concerned said on Tuesday (April 12).

This will be the final hearing in a long-running saga that began in 2011 and stems from a payment from Fifa to Platini of 2 million Swiss francs (S$2.9 million) for consultancy services.

Platini's services date from 1998 to 2002 when he had a 300,000 Swiss francs per year deal, payment for which was only made eight years later.

The pair are being investigated for "disloyal management", "breach of trust" and "forgery of securities".

Blatter was forced to stand down in 2015 and the governing body of world football banned him for eight years, later reduced to six.

The three-time Ballon d'Or winner Platini was suspended from all football-related activities for four years.

The pair are to be questioned one last time before the investigation is concluded.

The charges could carry sentences of five years in jail.

