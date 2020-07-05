Football: Pin-point Ramos holds nerve again as Madrid beat Bilbao to stretch lead over Barca

MADRID (AFP) - Sergio Ramos scored his 22nd consecutive penalty on Sunday (July 5), as Real Madrid held on for another 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao to inch closer to winning La Liga.

The 34-year-old captain's fifth goal in seven games since the restart after the coronavirus stoppage gives Real a seven-point lead over champions Barcelona, who play later on Sunday away at in-form Villarreal.

Anything but a victory for Barca would surely leave them with too much to do with four games remaining, especially as Madrid own the superior head-to-head record.