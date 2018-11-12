Football: Philippines coach Sven-Goran Eriksson 'impressed' by determined Lions

BACOLOD, PHILIPPINES - Newly appointed Philippines national football coach Sven-Goran Eriksson was full of praise for the Singapore team on Monday (Nov 12), after he watched the Lions beat Indonesia 1-0 in the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup last Friday.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference in Bacolod's Seda Capitol Hotel, ahead of Tuesday's match between the Azkals and Fandi Ahmad's men, the Swede spoke positively about Singapore's performance so far.

The 70-year-old said: "I am impressed by Singapore. I am not worried but I have to show respect to my opponent. They deserved to win against Indonesia.

"They have a good striker (Ikhsan Fandi) and their wingers (Faris Ramli and Gabriel Quak) are quick. They are very direct and they play good football with good combination play. We have to play very well to win this match."

Eriksson was appointed on Oct 27 and given the task of taking the Azkals further than their previous two semi-final appearances in 2012 and 2014. The details of his contract are undisclosed but the former England manager is expected to lead the Philippines at the AFF Cup and the 2019 Asian Cup.

The Azkals boast of Europe-based players like Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge and left-back Daisuke Sato of Romanian top-flight team Sepsi.

But Lions coach Fandi Ahmad prefers that the hosts will be wearing the favourites tag.

He said: "I am happy to be labelled 'underdogs'. We have failed to qualify out of the group stage of the AFF Cup in the last two editions but we have a group of committed players who are determined to fight.

"I respect him (Eriksson), it's an honour to face him as he is a world-class coach. Hopefully, we can surprise. Perhaps, the advantage for us is that we know the region better."

Eriksson is raring to go, too, as his team are almost at full-strength, barring the withdrawal of injured striker Javier Patino.

"All the players are available except one (Patino)," he said.

"The goalkeeper (Etheridge) is coming today and we will look at their conditions when they arrive.

"This is a new experience for me. I'm excited and I'm looking forward very much to the match."