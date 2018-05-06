Football: Pereyra leads Watford to victory over Newcastle

LONDON (REUTERS) - Argentine midfielder Roberto Pereyra scored the opening goal and set up the second as Watford beat Newcastle United 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday (May 5) to secure their top-flight status for next season.

Watford got off to a flying start with a clever pass from Abdoulaye Doucoure allowing the unmarked Pereyra to score within the first two minutes.

The Argentine assisted Andre Gray's header in the 28th minute to double the hosts' lead.

Striker Ayoze Perez scored 10 minutes into the second half to give Newcastle some hope of a comeback win and the much-improved visitors piled on the pressure in search of an equaliser but Watford held on to win their final home match of the season.

Watford climbed to 13th before their final league match of the campaign against Manchester United while Newcastle are 10th before their final games against Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.