Football: Paris Saint-Germain score late winner in exciting 3-2 ICC win over Atletico Madrid

SINGAPORE - Paris Saint-Germain left it late to net the winning goal in a thrilling 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid to conclude the 2018 International Champions Cup on Monday evening (July 30).

The match, played before 22,007 fans at the National Stadium, saw the French football champions squander a two-goal lead before teenager Virgiliu Postolachi scored a spectacular winner two minutes into stoppage time.

After a tentative opening, the breakthrough came in the 32nd minute when PSG full-back Layvin Kurzawa saw his shot take a deflection but the ball fell to team-mate Christopher Nkunku, who applied the finishing touch.

And in the 72nd minute, Atletico midfielder Toni Moya's square pass across defence was intercepted by Timothy Weah. The 18-year-old forward instantly picked out the run of forward Moussa Diaby who drilled a grasscutting shot low into the net.

But Diego Simeone's men reduced the deficit in the 75th minute when midfielder Roberto Olabe steered a header off a corner that was parried by goalkeeper Kevin Trapp. From the rebound, forward Victor Mollejo thumped home.

Aletico made it 2-2 in the 86th minute when midfielder Antoine Bernede deflected a cross from the left past a stranded Trapp.

However, Thomas Tuchel's team snatched victory with a glorious strike from 18-year-old Postolachi. The forward pounced on Atletico defender Andres Solano's poor pass before turning a marker to curl the ball into the top corner with his left foot.

The result wrapped up this year's ICC. The pre-season tournament started last Thursday when Atletico defeated Arsenal 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. On Saturday, the Gunners bounced back to crush PSG 5-1.