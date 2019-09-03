Football: Palmeiras axe Scolari, who coached Brazil to 2002 World Cup and oversaw 2014 debacle

SAO PAULO (AP) - The coach who led Brazil to the 2002 World Cup title has been fired by Brazilian club Palmeiras.

The Sao Paulo team issued a statement on Monday (Sept 2) announcing the sacking of Luis Felipe Scolari, whose squad was eliminated last week from the Copa Libertadores tournament. No replacement was named.

It was Scolari's third term at Palmeiras, who he led to the Brazilian championship last year. They won the Libertadores in 1999.

But Palmeiras have gone seven league games without winning and lost to Gremio in the Libertadores quarter-finals.

The 70-year-old coach also has led Portugal's national team and Chelsea in the English Premier League.

He led Brazil to their fifth World Cup title, but also oversaw the humiliating 7-1 semi-final loss to Germany in the 2014 Cup that Brazil hosted.

He coached Guangzhou Evergrande in the Chinese Super League before returning to Brazil last year.