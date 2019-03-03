Football: Palace climb away from trouble with 3-1 win at Burnley

BURNLEY, England (REUTERS) - Crystal Palace moved further away from the Premier League relegation zone with a 3-1 win at fellow strugglers Burnley on Saturday (March 2) thanks to second half goals from Michy Batshuayi and Wilfried Zaha.

Palace took the lead in the 15th minute when Jeffrey Schlupp's pull-back struck Burnley defender Phil Bardsley and ricocheted into his own goal.

Burnley dominated the rest of the opening half with Chris Wood forcing a fine reflex save out of Wayne Hennessey with a fierce shot and the Clarets peppering the Palace box with crosses from deep.

But three minutes after the re-start, Palace struck again when full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka's pass was blasted home, first-time, by Batshuayi.

The game was wrapped up in outstanding fashion by Zaha who tormented the Burnley defence, twisting inside and out, before firing a low shot past Tom Heaton.

An Ashley Barnes header gave Burnley a late consolation and although subtitute Peter Crouch went close to a second, Palace's lead was never in real danger.