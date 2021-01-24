Football: Ozil moves from Arsenal to Fenerbahce

(REUTERS) - German midfielder Mesut Ozil has completed a move to Turkish Super Lig outfit Fenerbahce on a permanent transfer, Premier League club Arsenal said on Sunday (Jan 24).

Fenerbahce announced last week that they were looking to sign Ozil, who had fallen out of favour at Arsenal and was not included in their Premier League or Europa League squads at the start of the season.

"I'd like to thank the club for this amazing journey over the past 71/2 years," Ozil said.

"The support I have felt from the team and fans during my time here has been truly incredible and something I will always be grateful for."

The 32-year-old World Cup-winner, who was among the highest-paid players at the London club, has not played since March.

Technical director Edu thanked Ozil for his contributions to the club, which included three FA Cup triumphs, and for his professionalism in negotiating the transfer while manager Mikel Arteta said it was a "privilege" to play with and coach him.

"Mesut was at the heart of many great moments for this club over the years, including those three FA Cup final wins," Arteta said in a statement.

"These successes will always be part of our history. We thank Mesut and wish him all the best with Fenerbahce."

Signed in 2013 for a then-club record fee of about £42 million (S$76.3 million) from Real Madrid, Ozil played a crucial role under Arsene Wenger in ending Arsenal's trophy drought, winning the FA Cup in his first season.

But he was marginalised under Wenger's replacement Unai Emery and by Arteta, who said the player's omission from the squad this season was for "football reasons".