Football: Ozil leaves Fenerbahce, joins Istanbul rival Basaksehir

ANKARA (REUTERS) - Midfielder Mesut Ozil has left Fenerbahce after his contract was terminated by mutual consent and joined Turkish top flight rivals Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday (July 14).

The 33-year-old former Real Madrid and Arsenal player signed a one-year deal at Basaksehir with the option of a further year, the club said.

Basaksehir finished fourth last season, eight points behind second-placed Fenerbahce.

Ozil hadn't played for the club since March following a row with then-interim boss Ismail Kartal.

The former Germany international only played 37 times across his season-and-a-half in Turkey.

Ozil still had two years to run on his contract.

