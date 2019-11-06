Football: Oxlade-Chamberlain gives Liverpool win over Genk

LIVERPOOL, England (REUTERS) - European champions Liverpool moved within one step of qualifying for the Champions League knockout stage with a 2-1 win over Belgium's Genk at Anfield on Tuesday (Nov 5).

The win leaves Liverpool, who fielded a weakened side ahead of Sunday's top-of-the-table Premier League clash with Manchester City, top of Group E with nine points.

Liverpool, with forwards Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane named as substitutes, took the lead in the 14th minute with a close-range effort from Georginio Wijnaldum after James Milner's low cross from the left bounced off Sebastien Dewaest and fell to the Dutchman who scooped home.

Juergen Klopp's side had several chances to extend their lead but were pegged back four minutes before the break, when Ally Mbwana Samatta met a Bryan Heynen corner with a superbly-angled near-post header.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, playing in a less familiar advanced role, restored the home side's advantage in the 53rd minute, collecting a neat pass from Mohamed Salah on the edge of the box and beating Genk keeper Gaetan Coucke with a low drive on the turn.

Liverpool were comfortably in control from then on but keeper Alisson Becker had to be alert nine minutes from the end to push out a dangerous shot from Heynen.