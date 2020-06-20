Football: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delighted by Paul Pogba's impact as penalty drama denies Manchester United

LONDON (AFP) - Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes he can rekindle Paul Pogba's best form after the Frenchman made a big impact in his first appearance for six months in a 1-1 draw at Tottenham on Friday (June 19).

Solskjaer left the World Cup winner on the bench from the start, but Pogba won the penalty for United's equaliser, converted by Bruno Fernandes, with a sublime piece of skill to bamboozle Eric Dier.

Pogba has been beset by ankle injuries this season, making just nine appearances, and has been heavily linked with a move away from Manchester.

"Paul always has a point to prove because he wants to be the best," said Solskjaer. "He's had such a frustrating season with his injuries.

"For me Paul has shown today how he can contribute. I just look forward to getting him fitter so he can get back to his best."

A point does little for either side's chances of breaking into the top four.

United remain in fifth, two points behind Chelsea, but Spurs were even more desperate for the points as they remain in eighth, four points further back.

Jose Mourinho was on course to get the better of his former club when Steven Bergwijn's strike gave Spurs a half-time lead.

However, Mourinho was left frustrated when United's second half pressure finally told nine minutes from time when Fernandes converted from the spot.

Related Story Football: Rashford takes knee with Man United and Tottenham stars

Related Story Football: Man United star Marcus Rashford uses platform to ensure kids do not go hungry

Fernandes then thought he had won a second penalty, but a VAR review decided there was little contact as he went down under another challenge from Dier.

"We know Manchester United has an incredible record this season of penalties given, so we knew everything in the box was dangerous for us," said Mourinho.

"I think in the first penalty, the referee made this decision which I admit is difficult for referees, but then the VAR is a different story.

"Referees can make mistakes but I don't think VAR should make mistakes, then the second penalty is incredible for me."

In keeping with all matches since the Premier League's return earlier this week, all players and officials took a knee before kick in protest against racial injustice.