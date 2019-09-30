Football: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confident he is right man to lead Manchester United revival

(REUTERS) - Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident he is the right man to take the club forward despite a shaky start to the English Premier League season, the Norwegian has said.

United are 11th in the standings with eight points after six games but the 46-year-old said he can get the 20-time champions to once again compete with holders Manchester City and leaders Liverpool.

"I'm not doubting myself. If I doubted myself, then I think the rest of the world would as well," he told reporters ahead of Monday's (Sept 30) league clash with Arsenal.

"We have loads of discussions as a club and believe in what we are doing... the top two last season (City and Liverpool) were too far ahead from the rest of us.

"But I think we should be in and around the places behind there. Chelsea are going through a similar period of rebuilding. There's Arsenal, Tottenham, us, Leicester. There are loads of teams wanting those positions and that's where we'll be."

United have struggled to replicate the form that helped Solskjaer become their permanent manager in March, with the club winning only five times in 18 matches since.

Much of the criticism levelled at him recently has been over his failure to replace Romelu Lukaku after he left for Inter Milan last month. The Belgian was joined by Alexis Sanchez on loan at Italian Serie A side shortly after.

Injuries to Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have left Solskjaer with 17-year-old Mason Greenwood as his only recognised striker for the clash at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer suggested that reinforcements could arrive in January when the transfer window reopens.

"Of course, when we let Alexis and Lukaku go, you don't have to be a rocket scientist to know it's a forward we're going to try to recruit next time," he added.

"It was time for Lukaku to go - he knows that, he didn't want to be here and what's the point in having players who don't want to be here?

"We're looking for creativity and goals, but they (potential signings) have to be the right one."