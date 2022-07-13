Football: Nunez has the tools to be the best, says Luis Garcia

SINGAPORE - Despite a lacklustre debut from Liverpool's new signing Darwin Nunez on Tuesday (July 12), Reds legend Luis Garcia believes the Uruguayan striker can still be the best.

Garcia, 44, said: "It's not easy to start, especially when you first come in. I've seen him play for (Portuguese side) Benfica and he dominated the league.

"(Playing for) Liverpool, you have to chase, run back, press. It's something he needs to adapt to but I think he has everything to become one of the best.

"His awareness is very good. He's got everything to be the top scorer in the league, hopefully the best player this year."

Garcia was speaking at a fan event at Vivocity on Wednesday alongside fellow Reds legends Vladimir Smicer, Sami Hyypia, Jose Enrique and Jason McAteer.

Liverpool are in the Republic for the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy against Crystal Palace on Friday at the National Stadium.

Newcomer Nunez signed for a club-record fee of £85 million (S$142 million) from Benfica and made his debut in a pre-season friendly against Manchester United on Tuesday in Bangkok, where Liverpool lost 4-0.

The 23-year-old featured for the last 30 minutes, during which he was denied by United goalkeeper Tom Heaton before missing a clear chance from close range after Mohamed Salah's attempt struck the post.

But the former Reds maintained their confidence in Nunez, with McAteer adding: "There's no doubt he's got the talent, but it's about whether he can handle the pressure. The pressure is enormous, it's demanding, you have to be on it every day.

"He's got every attribute to be the top scorer. He needs to start believing in himself... he's got everything. We'll just have to see what he's about."

The five also discussed other topics including the boost of Salah's contract extension, who should partner Virgil van Dijk in central defence (most voted for Ibrahima Konate) and if Liverpool can win the Premier League.

Former midfielder Smicer said it was great news that Salah is staying till 2025.

He said: "I think he would like to prove that he's the best player again, he's already been the best player for at least two seasons.

"I'm so glad he's staying. He was unlucky when he had the chance to score (against United in Bangkok) - there were a few chances but it doesn't matter. They have another game on Friday, so they'll go from there."

With Liverpool's attacking threat and stability in defence, it is not surprising that they believe Liverpool can win the league.