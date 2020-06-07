Football: No new positives in Premier League Covid-19 tests

LONDON (REUTERS) - The Premier League's plan to restart on June 17 received a fresh boost on Saturday (June 6) after the latest round of coronavirus tests produced no new positive cases in English football's top flight.

A total of 1,195 players and club staff were tested in the sixth edition of screening, which took place on Thursday and Friday.

"The Premier League can confirm that on Thursday 4 June and Friday 5 June, 1,195 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, zero have tested positive," the league said in a statement.

Saturday's announcement means there have been a mere 13 positives from an overall 6,274 tests carried out on Premier League players and club staff.

Testing will continue on a twice-weekly basis as officials look to resume a season that was suspended in March because of the pandemic.

