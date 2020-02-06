Football: No Liverpool let-up until title is secured, says former Reds star Jamie Redknapp

SINGAPORE - They may be 22 points clear at the top of the English Premier League (EPL) but do not expect Liverpool to take their foot off the pedal until they seal the title, Jamie Redknapp told The Straits Times on Thursday (Feb 6).

The former Reds midfielder, in town for Cadbury's Buy & Win! campaign which offers a grand prize of watching a live EPL game in England, said he is certain Jurgen Klopp's men will be laser-focused on securing the league, despite also being in the hunt for the Champions League and FA Cup trophies.

Liverpool beat Shrewsbury on Tuesday in an FA Cup fourth-round replay to set up a clash against Chelsea in the fifth round in March.

On Feb 18, they travel to Spain to play the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid.

Redknapp, 46, played 308 games and scored 41 goals for Liverpool from 1991 to 2002. Speaking at a fan event at Our Tampines Hub, he said: "Atletico is not an easy game, but at the start of the season if you told Klopp he can only win one trophy and asked which one he wants, he'll say the Premier League."

He praised the mental strength of the current crop and pointed to how they have turned their Anfield home into a "fortress" and have displayed a relentless hunger for silverware.

"I just look at the group of players, and they're just not that way inclined (to drop their intensity)," said Redknapp.

"They've got so many good players, great senior players that are pulling in the right direction... they are just so together.

"And that's why Anfield is a fortress now. I've been there a lot this year and every time I go I think to myself how hard it must be to play there (as an opposition player).

"You're not just playing against a team, it's the noise, the atmosphere, and this is something Klopp has created."

This is Redknapp's second visit to Singapore. His first was in 1991, as a fresh-faced 18-year-old travelling with the Liverpool first team who faced Arsenal in the Caltex Cup exhibition match. The Gunners won that game 4-3 on penalties.

"I was blown away then by the fans and the love they had for Liverpool, and it's great to come back," recalled Redknapp, who also played for Bournemouth, Tottenham and Southampton.

"I can't speak highly enough of the people and how nice and warm they are."