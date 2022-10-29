Football: No Haaland, no problem for City

LONDON – With or without Erling Haaland, Manchester City still have the quality to win games. Kevin de Bruyne is confident of that as he fired his team to the top of the Premier League on Saturday with his free kick that sealed a 1-0 win at Leicester City.

The victory meant Pep Guardiola’s men lead the table on 29 points, one ahead of Arsenal who host Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

City were without Haaland at the King Power Stadium after the Norwegian failed to recover from an ankle injury.

But de Bruyne ensured the prolific striker – who has 17 goals in 11 league games – was not missed by the champions as he netted with a superb set-piece in the second half.

“I think we made it a little bit difficult for ourselves,” the Belgium midfielder said on BT Sport. “I think we were a little bit tired with all the games that came up. I think they were very negative and very defensive for 70 minutes... we have to try to keep it in their half and we didn’t do that. I think we still could have scored a second one... In the end it was a good victory.

“We have proved we can win with or without Erling Haaland.”

Since their damaging 1-0 loss at Liverpool earlier in October, City have recovered with successive league victories to underline their determination to win a fifth title in six years.

Haaland had started all but one game this season after joining from Borussia Dortmund, scoring 22 goals in all competitions.

In his absence, Julian Alvarez came in for his second league start of the season and City seemed unfazed in a vibrant start.

Camped in their own half for long periods, it took Leicester 25 minutes to muster a shot.

City kept up the pressure in the second half as Rodri blasted narrowly wide from distance early after the break. Guardiola’s men had failed to score in their previous three away games, but de Bruyne finally ended that drought in the 49th minute.

Taking aim from 25 yards, he unleashed a superb free kick that curled around the Leicester wall as it flashed into the top corner via the post.