Football: No Haaland, no problem for City

LONDON – With or without Erling Haaland, Manchester City still have the quality to win games. Kevin de Bruyne is confident of that as he fired his team to the top of the Premier League on Saturday with his free kick that sealed a 1-0 win at Leicester City.
The victory meant Pep Guardiola’s men lead the table on 29 points, one ahead of Arsenal who host Nottingham Forest on Sunday.
City were without Haaland at the King Power Stadium after the Norwegian failed to recover from an ankle injury.
But de Bruyne ensured the prolific striker – who has 17 goals in 11 league games – was not missed by the champions as he netted with a superb set-piece in the second half.
“I think we made it a little bit difficult for ourselves,” the Belgium midfielder said on BT Sport. “I think we were a little bit tired with all the games that came up. I think they were very negative and very defensive for 70 minutes... we have to try to keep it in their half and we didn’t do that. I think we still could have scored a second one... In the end it was a good victory.
“We have proved we can win with or without Erling Haaland.”
Since their damaging 1-0 loss at Liverpool earlier in October, City have recovered with successive league victories to underline their determination to win a fifth title in six years.
Haaland had started all but one game this season after joining from Borussia Dortmund, scoring 22 goals in all competitions.
In his absence, Julian Alvarez came in for his second league start of the season and City seemed unfazed in a vibrant start.
Camped in their own half for long periods, it took Leicester 25 minutes to muster a shot.
City kept up the pressure in the second half as Rodri blasted narrowly wide from distance early after the break. Guardiola’s men had failed to score in their previous three away games, but de Bruyne finally ended that drought in the 49th minute.
Taking aim from 25 yards, he unleashed a superb free kick that curled around the Leicester wall as it flashed into the top corner via the post.
His 60th Premier League goal moved him into joint fourth place alongside David Silva in City’s list of record scorers in the competition.
It was also City’s first goal direct from a free kick in the Premier League since January 2021.
Guardiola admitted that he found it difficult to break down Leicester, and was thankful for de Bruyne’s winner.
“It was a real difficult game, because their 10 players there were so deep and it’s so difficult,” the City boss said on BT Sport.
“After that we scored the goal. We started really well the second half. But the moment when they changed their rhythm, we struggled to adapt because we had played a low rhythm all game.
“And in the Premier League the last few minutes are always difficult. It’s a massive victory for us. Kevin de Bruyne is back. He was not playing good the last few games but today he was amazing. He knows it. There was no space today, we had to be patient.”
City almost gave Leicester a point in stoppage-time when John Stones’ header hit Ruben Dias and flew narrowly wide.
“Defensively we were very, very good but we lacked belief at times and that let us down,” said Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers.
“We had good chances in the game and we were unfortunate not to nick something. You have to concede that you are playing arguably the best team in the world, they can play through you and around you.” AFP