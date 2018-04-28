Football: No fears over World Cup place for Germany defender Jerome Boateng but Bayern Munich season likely over

BERLIN (REUTERS) - Germany defender Jerome Boateng will be fit in time for their title defence at the World Cup in June after his adductor muscle injury this week, Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes said on Friday (April 27).

The 29-year-old had to be taken off in the first half of their 1-2 loss to defending champions Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday and is likely to miss the remainder of the season.

"I see absolutely no danger for the World Cup," Heynckes told reporters. "Quite the opposite, Jerome... will most certainly be at the World Cup. He will be able to train well before it. Even now, before the season ends."

The World Cup in Russia starts on June 14 with Germany drawn in Group F along with South Korea, Mexico and Sweden.

Neither Bayern nor Boateng have said how long he is likely to be sidelined with the injury in his left thigh, but the 2014 World Cup winner hinted on Thursday his season was finished.

The German champions have three games left in the Bundesliga and travel to Madrid for the Champions League return leg on Tuesday before facing Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Cup final on May 19.

"Life is full of setbacks... Now it's all about fighting to be there in Russia. For the remaining games (of Bayern), I will support my team as much as I can," Boateng wrote on Twitter.

Bayern's Dutch winger Arjen Robben, who also came off injured during their defeat by the Spanish LaLiga side, is still doubtful for the second leg, but David Alaba and Javi Martinez will be fit.

"With Robben, we will have to wait. He is relatively fine but with that (thigh) nerve, it is difficult to diagnose," Heynckes said.