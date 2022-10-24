Football: Nkunku’s return timely for Leipzig ahead of Champions League clash with Real

MADRID – RB Leipzig coach Marco Rose welcomes back his star forward Christopher Nkunku to face what he describes as “probably the best squad in the world” in Real Madrid on Tuesday in the Champions League.

The French international, who scored 35 times for the Bundesliga club last season, underwent wrist surgery recently and started Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Augsburg on the bench.

But Rose confirmed in his press conference on Monday that Nkunku, heavily linked with a summer move to England, is likely to go straight into the starting XI against the reigning European champions.

Real travel to Germany without Luka Modric, 2022 Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema and Fede Valverde, who scored the opener in the reverse fixture, a 2-0 win for the Spaniards, in September.

These absentees did not change the size of the task ahead for Rose, who said: “Yes, a few of their players are unavailable but they are still a fantastic team.”

Hungarian centre-back Willi Orban is counting on the home crowd to deliver a special atmosphere at the Red Bull Arena, to welcome their illustrious guests as well as pay homage to its Austrian owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who died on Saturday aged 78 after battling cancer.

He also drew positives from their last encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu where Valverde’s strike came with 10 minutes left.

Orban said: “We defended brilliantly for 80 minutes against a fantastic side in the reverse fixture. We have to pick up from there. If we can be dangerous going forward like we were in Madrid, with a bit more efficiency, we have a chance to win.”

Leipzig are second in Group F on six points, while Real have 10 and are already through to the last-16.

Meanwhile, Real forward Vinicius Jr told Brazilian TV Globo on Sunday that fans found guilty of racist abuse should be banned for life from attending games.

The 22-year-old was a victim of abuse in September when Atletico Madrid fans were filmed directing racist chants at him outside their Wanda Metropolitano Stadium ahead of their game against Real.

“All the racist people must pay in some way,” he said. “If they like to watch soccer, so those Atletico fans should never be allowed to step foot in a stadium again.

“That will make them suffer the consequences and reflect about their actions.”

Atletico said they are collaborating with authorities to identify the abusers who would be banned by the club. The Prosecutor’s Office of Madrid is also investigating the case. REUTERS