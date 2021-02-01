Football: Neymar says he wants to stay at PSG

PARIS (AFP) - Neymar said on Sunday (Jan 31) that he hopes to stay at Paris Saint-Germain beyond this season and wants Kylian Mbappe to also commit his future to the French champions.

Brazilian star Neymar is in discussions with PSG over a possible new contract, as his current deal is set to end in June 2022.

"I am very happy at the moment, things have changed a lot," the 28-year-old told French television channel TF1.

"I can't really say why. I feel good, I have adapted, I'm calmer. I'm very happy here. I want to stay at PSG." Neymar, who PSG made the world's most expensive player with a 222-million-euro ($269 million) transfer from Barcelona in 2017, scored twice in Sunday's surprise 3-2 loss at Lorient, the club's first defeat under new coach Mauricio Pochettino.

He wants Mbappe - who has been repeatedly linked with a possible move to Real Madrid and said he wanted time to "think" earlier this month - to sign a new deal.

"I hope Kylian will want to stay too," Neymar added. "Of course, that's the wish of all the supporters.

"We want Paris to remain a great team and I want to keep doing what I've always done - playing football and being happy, they're the most important things." Mbappe has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season for PSG, with Neymar netting 13 times despite having a long spell out of the team with injury.

"We have a relationship like brothers," Neymar said of the 22-year-old Mbappe.

"I'm the older one. We like to play together a lot. I love to bring the best out of him.

"He's a golden boy, I call him 'Golden Boy' because he really is golden. He has a huge heart, even off the pitch he is incredible." Sunday's defeat saw PSG slip to the unusually low position of third in Ligue 1, three points behind leaders Lille.